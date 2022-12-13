Ignazio Cassis: Switzerland calls for compliance with Geneva Convention, supports war crimes' documenting efforts

Switzerland calls for the strict observance of the Geneva Convention and supports the efforts of the international community to document and sanction war crimes, the president of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, said on Monday evening, during a press conference held at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, told Agerpres.

"Of course, the war in Ukraine, the Russian military aggression occupy our political agenda and, unfortunately, this aggression will not end very quickly. Here is one more reason why this visit must prompt us to tighten ties and do everything possible. Switzerland, which has a strong humanitarian tradition, is also committed to this plan. Our government has approved a credit of 100 million Swiss francs, a kind of package for the winter period, to help the people of Ukraine to fight against the cold and for the population of the Republic of Moldova, as well, which deals with the reception of refugees," Ignazio Cassis said.

The Swiss president thanked Romania for the way it collaborates with the Republic of Moldova, noting that this country is facing great difficulties.

"Today's meeting is taking place in one of the most difficult geopolitical contexts. At the end of October I visited a country very close to Romania and today I met again with the president of the Republic of Moldova. During the discussions with president Maia Sandu I addressed the challenges and difficulties of Moldova caused by the war in Ukraine, in terms of security, energy, migration and economy, and I would like to thank you, Mr. president, for the way you collaborate with this democratic country that is facing great difficulties. Switzerland hails your commitment to Moldova. Today I also mentioned Romania's commitment in favour of the accession of Moldova and Ukraine to the European Union, a process that is one of the keys to development and stability for the entire region," Ignazio Cassis added.

For his part, president Iohannis declared that the bilateral discussions focused on the evolution of the war in Ukraine, its multidimensional impact, as well as the response of our states.

"I found, thus, that Romania and the Swiss Confederation have convergent positions. I evoked the negative effects of the war started by Russia on the social and humanitarian dimensions, on food and energy security, as well as on the level of international security, especially in the Black Sea region. At the same time, we discussed the assistance provided by our states to Ukraine and other partners in the area affected by the war, such as the Republic of Moldova. We highlighted Romania's complex efforts in support of over three million Ukrainian refugees who crossed our border," the president of Romania said.

Klaus Iohannis recalled the efforts of our country to facilitate the transit of grain from Ukraine, through the Romanian ports on the Danube and the Black Sea, totaling over 10 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural products, from February 24 until now