IMF revised downwards its Romania 2024 growth estimates

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downwards its estimates for the growth of the Romanian economy in 2024, from 3.8% estimated in October to 2.8%, according to the latest "World Economic Outlook" report, published on Tuesday by the international financial institution.

According to new IMF forecasts, after growing by 2.1% in 2023, the economy will grow by 2.8% in 2024 and accelerate to 3.6% in 2025. In October, the IMF estimated a 3.8% advance of Romania's GDP in 2024.

The IMF is expecting inflation in Romania to increase by 6% in 2024 and by 4% in 2025. In October, the IMF forecast average annual inflation growth of 5.8% in 2024.

The IMF is also expecting Romania's current account deficit to remain at 7.1% of GDP in 2024, similar to its October 2023 forecasts. In 2025, the inflation should slightly decrease to 6.8% of GDP.

As far as unemployment is concerned, the IMF estimates it at 5.6% in 2024, similar to that of 2023, and 5.4% in 2025.

The forecast was published at an annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), which take place from April 15 to 20 in Washington.