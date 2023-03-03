In Bucharest, buildings built before 1968 to have priority for consolidation

The first rapid visual evaluations of buildings in Bucharest should start until September, and among the buildings that will have priority will be the blocks with at least three floors built before 1968 and the constructions with functions in the field education and health.

The clarifications were made, on Friday, by the head of the Urbanism Department within the Bucharest Metropolitan Area Intercommunity Development Association, Bogdan Suditu, at the end of a technical discussion attended by representatives of the Bucharest City Hall, the sector municipalities, the Ministry of Development, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, of the Technical University of Construction and some NGOs.

Suditu emphasized, during a press conference, that although the 10,000 blocks built before 1968 meet the criteria for rapid evaluation, they are not necessarily vulnerable. He mentioned that the type of building structure will play an important role in the rapid visual assessment.

"Buildings with a flexible ground floor are very vulnerable. And then, knowing this information from official sources, even if they were covered up, if a building has a flexible ground floor, a block that has shops on the ground floor, (...) we don't necessarily have to we see a crack to understand that it is potentially vulnerable," he said.

The Department of Urbanism highlighted that, according to the new legislation, the consent of all owners is no longer necessary in order to consolidate a building, but it is sufficient for half plus one of the members of the tenants' association to agree. When the consolidation program starts, the building will be disconnected from the utilities.

"With the new law, we resumed the interaction with the owners' associations, we convinced them of the need to enter the consolidation programs and we already have buildings submitted to the PNRR and the National Plan for the Consolidation of Seismic Buildings (PNCCRS), we have buildings already approved in the amount of 50 million euros in the PNRR. The buildings submitted to the PNCCRS are being evaluated", he mentioned.

The general mayor, Nicusor Dan, estimated that, as the design stage will be finished, the pace of building consolidation will increase considerably.AGERPRES