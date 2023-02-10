In Turkey, RO-USAR team pulls out a conscious woman from under the rubble

The RO-USAR team deployed in Turkey supported, on Friday morning, the local authorities for removing a woman from under the rubble, who was later handed over to the medical crews.

"For several hours, the rescue operations were continued by the national structures, with the support of the RO-USAR team. Thus, this morning, around 4:00 (local time), the Romanian search and rescue team supported the authorities premises to extract a survivor (a 55-60 years old conscious, cooperative woman). The person was handed over to the medical crews," informed the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

On the last assigned mission, the RO-USAR team had identified, on Thursday evening, through technical search (acoustic sensors), the possible presence of some survivors. According to the locals, the collapsed building had 9 floors, IGSU mentions.

According to the source, at the express request of the Turkish authorities, the missions of the RO-USAR search and rescue mode continued on Thursday night, including outside the sector assigned to the team.