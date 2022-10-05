 
     
Institute of German Studies of Babes-Bolyai University launches HUB-CDI network of laboratories

The Institute of German Studies within the German language study line of the Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca launched, on Wednesday, under the Science Cafe brand, a network of research-development-innovation laboratories (UBB-HUB-CDI), within the NTT DATA company, told Agerpres.

"UBB and NTT DATA students, researchers and experts who want to get involved in national and international projects, independently or in partnership with other universities, institutes or partner companies from the German-speaking area, will carry out their activity in these laboratories. The three laboratories that initially constitute UBB-HUB-CDI are: (1) 'Knowledge Discovery & Software Engineering', (2) 'Economics and Optimization' and (3) 'Digital Humanities'",reads a press release sent by UBB on Wednesday.

According to the cited source, in the last five years, more than 30 R&D projects with partners from industry or universities in Germany have been developed within the Institute of German Studies, on various topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Autonomous Drones, Smart Cities, Energy, etc.

"Just as UBB has opened up to the socio-economic environment, I am glad to see that the socio-economic environment has opened up to UBB, hosting CDI units that can thus generate complex innovation ecosystems," declared the UBB rector, Professor Dr. Daniel David, as cited in the press release.

