Institutions under Ministry of Culture support Ukrainian refuggees through cultural actions, humanitarian campaigns

Lucian Romașcanu

The Ministry of Culture, through its subordinate institutions, joins the efforts to help refugees from Ukraine by initiating numerous actions.

"I thank all my colleagues who have been involved in such actions to support and help those who are suffering these days because of the war. The humanitarian drama on the Romanian borders is alleviated due to the kindness and hospitality of our Romanians. The mobilization of the people is impressive," said the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, Agerpres.ro informs.

As a token of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, all the performances of the public cultural institutions under the Ministry of Culture, which will take place in the next period, will be preceded by a moment of silence for the victims of the war, as well as a call to prayer for all those who live in Ukraine in these turbulent times.

