Interest in Hungary is to have best collaboration with Romania, says Szijjarto Peter, in Cluj-Napoca

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Szijjarto Peter, said in Cluj-Napoca on Thursday that his country's interest is to have the best possible collaboration with Romania.

"Our interest in Hungary is to have the best possible collaboration with Romania and to build this collaboration continuously. We have countless reasons that I don't have to explain. The greater the political stability in Romania and the more stable the Government in Romania, the easier it is to build a collaboration. So, I hope that in the near future the relations between Hungary and Romania will continue on the path already begun and we will be able to report continuous development and progress, regardless of which side of the border we live on," said Szijjarto, in a press conference held together with the President of UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), Kelemen Hunor, Agerpres.ro informs.

Szijjarto thanked the Hungarians in Transylvania for the vote granted to FIDESZ and for participating in the elections of April 3, as well as the Romanian authorities and the Romanian Post, for the smooth running of the vote by correspondence and at the Hungarian consulates in Romania.