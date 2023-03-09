International Francophone Congress of Medicine and Stomatology, for students and young doctors, at UMF Iasi

The first Francophone International Congress of Medicine and Stomatology in Romania for students and young doctors takes place between 8 and 12 March, at the "Grigore T. Popa" University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Iasi.

Rector of the "Grigore T. Popa" University of Medicine and Pharmacy Viorel Scripcariu stated that throughout these five days, 250 scientific activities are organized with the participation of 150 speakers from the country and abroad and 800 participants.

According to the quoted source, the event is organized by the students of the Medical Association of Francophone Students in Iasi.

"It is impressive and, at the same time, a beautiful and symbolic coincidence that the first edition of the congress takes place during the Francophonie Month, this year when we celebrate 30 years since Romania's accession with full rights to the International Organization of Francophonie and 15 years of Francophone medical higher education at the UMF Iasi. Moreover, our University is recognized as an important pole of Francophonie in Romania, with 1,500 students studying on the French language teaching lines, of whom 850 are French students. The UMF Iasi is also a titular member of the Francophone University Agency, an international association that brings together 1000 higher education and research institutions from all over the world, and the University's Academic Success Center has been, for many years, an open window to the values of Francophonie. But our University is more than a vibrant multi-cultural space which is open to the challenges of the future, it is also a benchmark for medical training in the French language. This congress, unique in Romania, is the living proof that here, at the UMF Iasi, Francophone students benefit from a quality higher medical education," UMF Rector Viorel Scripcariu stated. AGERPRES