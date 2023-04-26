IntMin Bode after meeting Austrian counterpart:Not normal for Romania to only take up obligations

Romanian Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode declared on Wednesday that "it isn't normal" for Romania to only take obligations upon itself in the Schengen matter, "without us also enjoying our due rights".

"Now, that the emotion of the December 8, 2022 moment has subsided, I want it to be very clearly understood that the balance between rights and obligations is essential and it isn't normal that we, Romania, only take up obligations, without also enjoying our due rights," Bode said after the meeting in Bucharest with his Austrian counterpart Gerhard Karner.

He explained that Romania constantly and actively contributes to the general efforts to strengthen the European Union's security and is one of the main contributors in this regard.

"We approach with all seriousness our role as a member state that ensures the protection of the EU's external borders and indirectly and regardless of the situation we apply the same high standards, and our results speak for themselves," Bode said.

The Romanian interior minister said that joining the Schengen Area "is not just an aspiration, but a right of Romania's".

Speaking about the decisions taken during Wednesday's meeting, Lucian Bode said that the sides agreed on an action plan for the prevention of illegal migration and three cooperation documents were also signed.

Lucian Bode expressed his confidence that Austria has convinced itself that with Romania as a member country, the Schengen Area will be "stronger and more resilient". AGERPRES