IntMin Bode's situation has nothing to do with Schengen accession (UDMR head)

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (co-ruling UDMR), declared on Wednesday night for the public broadcaster TVR Info that the situation of the minister of the Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, regarding his doctoral thesis is not related to the accession process of our country to the Schengen area.

"I don't want to comment on this matter, we are colleagues, but there is also a lawsuit pending, I will not comment. I simply do not understand this rush for the title of doctor, as if it were a noble title. I do not understand, I do not want to comment, Mr. Bode will probably solve it as he knows best," Kelemen Hunor said.

Asked how Bode's situation could complicate Romania's accession to Schengen, the UDMR leader said: "This matter has nothing to do with the Schengen area, Mr. Bode is not entering the Schengen area, now let's not confuse the jars in the pantry too much. If Mr. Bode were to enter as an individual, then maybe there would be a problem, but Mr. Bode, as an individual, does not enter the Schengen area."

According to the deputy prime minister, "things are not connected".

"Let's not customize things. When it comes to the Romanian state, then things are one way, when it comes to a person, no matter who that person is, it is the responsibility of that person, what he/she did or what he/she will do. But don't confuse things, that it is not the individual Mr. Bode looking for entering the Schengen area," the UDMR leader said.

The Internal Affairs minister Lucian Bode declared, on Wednesday, that the phrase "deeply flawed" regarding his doctoral thesis is a subjective assessment of the Ethics Committee of Babes-Bolyai University (UBB, ed. n.), an "empty value judgment of academic significance, while the norms were respected" and that he will go forward in court because his case "exceeded the limits of the law, but also of reason".

The Ethics Committee of the UBB in Cluj-Napoca has established with regard to the doctoral thesis of the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, general secretary of the National Liberal Party (cio-ruling PNL, ed. n.), that the suspicions of plagiarism are confirmed in the vast majority, as it is shown in a statement sent on Wednesday by the educational institution.AGERPRES