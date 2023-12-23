IntMin Predoiu: We need the Police to be very strong in the years to come

Romania needs a strong and modern Police, to be able to deal with the security challenges, the Minister of the Interior, Catalin Predoiu, said on Saturday, while mentioning the recent tragedy in the Czech Republic.

"We see what happened these days, yesterday, the day before yesterday, in the Czech Republic. What a tragedy! What a challenge to internal security! We see what happened in Serbia a few months ago and in other countries. And we know these challenges related to terrorism will continue. Which is why I need to raise the awareness of the entire society. In the years to come, we will need very strong and modern Police, we will need the Border Police to be very well equipped. And, of course, we will need forces to be able to intervene in emergency and disaster situations, equipped with everything they need. And I don't even mention the Gendarmerie right now," said Predoiu, who participated in an event to present where the Police presented the equipment purchased within the "Helipol" and "Mixed Mobile Road Traffic Surveillance System" projects, Agerpres informs.

* The HELIPOL project included the purchase of four helicopters, three of which have a flight autonomy of at least 120 minutes, and one with an autonomy of at least 240 minutes. They will allow a vast and efficient coverage of the territory. In addition, the project provided for the acquisition of portable drug analyzers that can easily detect the drugs in the saliva, land mobility units, a satellite communications solution, as well as breathalyzers, signaling and on-site research kits.

* As part of the MIXTMOBIL project, there were acquired portable drug analyzers that can detect the drugs in the saliva, 300 police cars, devices for measuring the speed of motor vehicles, mobile devices and mobile printers.On the same occasion, Catalin Predoiu mentioned that this acquisition was also preceded by the acquisition a few days ago of special vehicles that entered the endowment of the Border Police, and, previously, of special firefighting trucks, as well as BlackHawk Sikorsky helicopters."I think I'm not wrong if I say that, at least in terms of equipment with logistical means, with helicopters, to be precise, the Romanian Ministry of Interior is perhaps the most powerful ministry in our region. I see this as a good start. I mean, it's not an end of a stage here, we must not remain satisfied with what we have achieved, but, on the contrary, we must regard this as only a stage in a sequence of several developments in the logistics area in the MAI. And I'm talking about all the weapons. Today we are talking about the Police, but I'm referring to absolutely all weapons," the Minister of the Interior said.Predoiu mentioned the complicated security environment around Romania."And I would add another idea here, namely that the perspective shows us an extremely complicated, challenging security context, with geopolitical challenges in the region, war in Ukraine with everything that can derive from this challenge in terms of citizens safety, from arms trafficking to ammunition trafficking, people-trafficking, smuggling and so on. We have ongoing migration pressures, transnational crime, disasters, climate changes. All this context forces a common sense conclusion that domestic security and public order become extremely sensitive, critical values. And those who have the responsibility to ensure this domestic security and public order must be equipped," explained Catalin Predoiu.