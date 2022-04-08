Iohannis: Civic, social and economic emancipation of Roma people in our country is a common objective

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed a message on Friday, on the occasion of "International Roma Day" and "Celebration of Roma ethnicity in Romania", Agerpres reports."On International Roma Day, which became by law "Celebration of Roma ethnicity in Romania", I wish to address to all Roma citizens health, prosperity and peace. On this celebration it is appropriate to remind the fact that the Roma people gave Romania a heritage and valuable traditions, many figures in culture, arts and science, who contributed to affirming their own identity, but also to the mutual beneficial diversity of communities and mankind as a whole. We must make it so that the young people to find these figures worthy of being followed, to carry on traditions and customs of their ancestors, with respect and pride. I have the conviction that ethnic and cultural diversity feeds the resilience of communities and supports societies where freedom and human dignity are capitalized in a prosperous future, for the common good. The celebration of Roma ethnicity is a good opportunity of reminding that, from this perspective, civic, social and economic emancipation of Roma citizens in our country is a common objective, of great importance," the head of state said, in a message, according to the Presidential Administration.
"Roma, for a long time anonymous in official history, gave their lives to fulfill our great ideals, but were victims of violence, hatred and racism," Iohannis says.
"Roma are committed these days in our national effort of solidarity and civic involvement. May the International Roma Day bring joy in the hearts of all those who, knowing to the fullest the suffering and need, are expecting from this celebration of Roma ethnicity in Romania the light of peace and the warmth of coexistence! Happy anniversary to all members of the Roma community in Romania!" president Klaus Iohannis concludes.