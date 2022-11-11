Iohannis, Macron meet to discuss on Romania's accession to Schengen area (sources)

President Klaus Iohannis has, on Friday, at the Elysee Palace, a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the participation in the Paris Peace Forum.

Official sources told AGERPRES that the discussions will concern Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the situation in Ukraine, the bilateral relationship and the military presence of French troops in our country.

On Friday, on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum, the head of state also had a meeting with the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski.

President Klaus Iohannis is participating in the 5th edition of the Paris Peace Forum, which is taking place on Friday and Saturday at the Brongniart Palace.