 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis, Macron meet to discuss on Romania's accession to Schengen area (sources)

agrointel.ro
iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has, on Friday, at the Elysee Palace, a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the participation in the Paris Peace Forum.

Official sources told AGERPRES that the discussions will concern Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the situation in Ukraine, the bilateral relationship and the military presence of French troops in our country.

On Friday, on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum, the head of state also had a meeting with the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski.

President Klaus Iohannis is participating in the 5th edition of the Paris Peace Forum, which is taking place on Friday and Saturday at the Brongniart Palace.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.