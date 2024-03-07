Iohannis - Nehammer meeting tackles Romania's full Schengen admission

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace with Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer, with Romania's full admission to the Schengen Area being one of the topics approached.

"In my discussion with Chancellor Nehammer we agreed to continue the process for Romania's full accession to Schengen until we reach this final objective. The EU has to be united, strong, prosperous, and this will further strengthen the EU security for the benefit of all our citizens," Klaus Iohannis wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Karl Nehammer is in Bucharest for the March 6 - 7 Congress of the European People's Party.

On the first day of the convention, the EPP unanimously adopted the manifesto requesting Romania's full Schengen admission as soon as possible, with the document stating the need for "the full Schengen admission of Bulgaria and Romania, by lifting not just air and sea

controls, but also land border controls, as soon as possible."