Iohannis: Participants in EU Summit understand that we need to move faster with Western Balkans integration

The participants in the European Union Summit understood that we need to move forward more quickly with the integration process for the Western Balkans, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, at the end of the first part of the meeting.

He called the meeting a 'very good' one."My conclusion is that everyone has understood that we need to move forward a little faster with the integration process for the Western Balkans. Sure, the situations are different from one country to another, but personally I am convinced that we need to accelerate and I have expressed that for all of us we must have the courage to take the first step," the president said, referring to candidate status or the actual start of accession negotiations.President Klaus Iohannis attends, on Thursday and Friday, the reunion of the leaders of the European Union and the Western Balkans, the European Council and the Euro Summit in an extended format, all of which taking place in Brussels.AGERPRES