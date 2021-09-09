Iohannis: Romania, significant economic growth; Romanians living in Switzerland would find very good jobs

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania has recorded a significant economic growth, adding that the Romanians living in Switzerland would find well-paid good jobs in Romania.

"For Romanians living in Switzerland - and the vast majority of them are very well integrated here - I have only words of encouragement. Romania is moving forward, we have a significant, positive economic development and I am convinced that increasingly more people would find in Romania a job that is not only well paid, but also very good. I am encouraging them to explore the existing opportunities," Iohannis told a joint news conference with his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin.

He pointed out that Romania's accession to the border-free Schengen area remains an objective of European policy, Agerpres informs.

"For free movement, it is obvious that to Romania being part of the Schengen area is still an objective of European policy, which for movement both ways is clearly a step forward," Iohannis added.

An agreement between the European Union and Switzerland, he added, should be concluded as soon as possible, noting that Romania will be involved in encouraging dialogue on issues that remain unclear.

"It is true that the new agreement between the EU and Switzerland has not yet been signed and put into operation. It is obvious that there is a need to resume some aspects here, but we believe - we in Romania - that this agreement has to be concluded as soon as possible. We are also involved in encouraging dialogue on issues that remain unclear in order to finalise the agreement. The relationships between the union and Switzerland are so deep that it is in our interest that these things be resolved well. But our bilateral relationship with Switzerland is working very well. It is true that the second installment of Switzerland's contribution to cohesion is still on standby. These are issues that need to be clarified between the union and Switzerland," said Iohannis.

The chief of state pointed out that there are many areas in which Romania wants to collaborate with Switzerland.

"We discussed in more details the areas of education, the areas of cyber and cyber security, the areas of economic collaboration, and also research, innovation, where we have a very good potential for collaboration. We had an exchange of views on general issues, and migration also was a topic that we touched on and we want to collaborate in these areas," Iohannis said.

Iohannis on Thursday paid an official visit to Switzerland at the invitation of his Swiss counterpart