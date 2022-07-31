Iohannis: Romania will continue to defend its minorities' rights and interests

Romania will continue to defend the rights and interests of its minorities and make efforts to build a society as inclusive and tolerant as possible, President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday.

"In 2022 Romania, the culture and traditions of national minorities are appreciated and promoted, and the plus value they bring is acknowledged by the society. In a modern and democratic society, intercultural dialogue is natural and becomes a source of prosperity. Romania will continue to defend the rights and interests of its minorities and make efforts to build a society as inclusive and tolerant as possible," Iohannis said at the Haferland Week Festival in Crit, Brasov County.

The head of state said that the devastating consequences of the war led by Russia in Ukraine on the heritage area strengthen solidarity round democratic values and principles.

"The war led by the Russian Federation in Ukraine and the devastating consequences it has, including in the heritage area, through the destruction of Ukrainian cultural institutions and historic monuments strengthen our solidarity round the democratic values and principles and determine us to treasure even more the historic and cultural inheritance we received from our ancestors," President Iohannis showed.

He added that the public authorities, especially the local ones, together with the citizens, must understand that they have the responsibility to contribute to preserving the traditions and protecting the authenticity of the cultural landscape, to offer the future generations the opportunity of knowing, understanding and capitalising on the identity roots.

According to Iohannis, Romania's traditions and culture become an essential economic assets in drawing investments.

"Tourism and thematic events are excellent ways to encourage and ensure access to the cultural heritage, and this is valid both on a national level and on the local communities level. History, traditions and our culture become an essential economic asset in drawing investments the moment they are acknowledged, respected and promoted in a responsible way. That is why, a proper absorption of the funds devoted to promoting cultural tourism, European funds in particular, becomes, beyond the quality of an administrative goal, a moral duty and an act of responsibility," the head of state underscored. AGERPRES