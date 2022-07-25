ISWinT international intercultural festival, organized by UPT, brings together students across world

The traditional educational and intercultural festival ISWinT (International Student Week in Timisoara), organized by volunteers from the League of Students from the Faculty of Automation and Computers (AC League), along with the Polytechnic University in Timisoara (UPT), returns after two years in which it was only held online.

The 28th edition of the event focuses on the importance of education through various innovative ways and brings together students, with ages between 18 and 30, from universities all around the world, UPT says, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The official opening of the festival will take place on Tuesday, at Casa Tineretului in Timisoara, and throughout its 8 days, during a series of workshops, students will strive to answer to challenging topic - Reunite. Rebuild. Restart.

"The 8 workshops wish to solve real problems that students are facing today. Topics follow personal development and post-pandemic effects, as well as healthy living, media manipulation, internet aggression, volunteering, fear of public speaking, time management and healthy habits," the UPT representatives mention.

During the festival there will be activities aimed for both students, as well as the citizens of Timisoara. The most well-known activity is the parade, scheduled for July 31, during which participants, wearing the flags of their country of origin, will march on the streets of the city, promoting multiculturalism and free spirit.

The event promotes equal opportunities, as students are the ones who contribute to spreading social inclusion, the message conveyed being that regardless of who you are or what country you come from, you are invited along the students of Timisoara to celebrate diversity.

The parade will end with a concert featuring BlackBird, who will liven up the atmosphere in Iulius Town.AGERPRES