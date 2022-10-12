ITU 2022/ Resolution on military radio frequencies for national defence services

A new resolution regarding the method of assigning frequencies by military radio installations for the national defence services was adopted, on Tuesday, by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

Thus, the delegates of the countries present at the Parliament Palace agreed on how to approach cases of possible abuses of Article 48 of the ITU Constitution, which refer to military radio installations for the national defence services.

The new resolution takes into account the current lack of provisions or specific procedures in the Radio Regulations in invoking Article 48 for the processing, recording and maintaining frequency assignments to stations that are part of military radio installations in the Master International Frequency Register (MIFR).

Should a Member State invoke Article 48 in relation to frequency assignments for space or terrestrial services, the new resolution stipulates as follows: the Member State undertakes to use such frequency assignments for military radio installations; all relevant provisions of the Radio Regulations continue to apply to non-military radio installations; the Member State assumes the obligation to revoke the invocation of Article 48 if the frequency assignment is no longer used for military radio installations.

In addition, if the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau receives information about possible misuse of an assigned radio frequency, in accordance with Article 48, it will request clarification from the Member State that invoked that Article.

"Finally, Member States have agreed on a mechanism to address persistent disagreements regarding the assessment of the Radiocommunication Bureau. In such cases, the matter is referred to the Radio Regulations Board (RRB) together with the invocation of the Member State's disagreement. If the member state does not agree with the decision of the RRB, it can make an appeal at the next World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC), and the decision of the RRB will remain pending until the WRC decides on the matter," states a official ITU communication, posted on the PP-22 event website.

The ITU Constitution stipulates in Article 48, titled "Installations for the National Defence Services", in paragraph 1 that Member States retain their full freedom on military radio installations.