Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for round of 16 in Madrid (ITF).

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 the USD 100,000 ITF tournament in Madrid after defeating Argentinean Nadia Podoroska, 6-1, 6-4, told Agerpres.

Jaqueline Cristian (24, WTA's 159th) won easily after one hour and 20 minutes.

Podoroska (26, WTA's 101st), the fourth seeded, finished with 5 double faults, while the Romanian managed 5 aces and committed 3 double faults.

The Romanian is now 2-1 in head-to-head matches, having defeated the South American player in 2017 in the first round at Surprise (Arizona), 6-4, 6-3, and Podoroska won 6-0, 6-4 in 2020 in the second round of the Roland Garros qualifiers.

Her next opponent will be Japan's Mai Hontama (23, WTA's 183rd).