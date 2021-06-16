 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Judo: Andreea Chitu, Alexandru Raicu and Vladut Simionescu qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Judoinside
Judoka Alexandru Raicu

Three Romanian judokas, Andreea Chitu (women's 52kg), Alexandru Raicu (men's 73 kg) and Vladut Simionescu (the men's +100kg event), managed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced on Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The athletes qualified for the Olympics by virtue of their world rankings. Chitu ranked 23rd in his category, Simionescu, 24th and Raicu 30th.

Andreea Chitu will participate in the third edition of the Olympic Games, after London 2012 and Rio 2016. Vladut Simionescu is at his second participation, after London 2012, while Alexandru Raicu will make his debut in the Olympic competition, COSR mentions.

Romania has now reached 93 athletes qualified for the 2020 Olympics (nominal or quota places) in 15 sports: swimming, athletics, rowing, football, artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, wrestling, target shooting, canoeing, table tennis, boxing, fencing, triathlon and judo.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.