Judo: Andreea Chitu, Alexandru Raicu and Vladut Simionescu qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Three Romanian judokas, Andreea Chitu (women's 52kg), Alexandru Raicu (men's 73 kg) and Vladut Simionescu (the men's +100kg event), managed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced on Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The athletes qualified for the Olympics by virtue of their world rankings. Chitu ranked 23rd in his category, Simionescu, 24th and Raicu 30th.

Andreea Chitu will participate in the third edition of the Olympic Games, after London 2012 and Rio 2016. Vladut Simionescu is at his second participation, after London 2012, while Alexandru Raicu will make his debut in the Olympic competition, COSR mentions.

Romania has now reached 93 athletes qualified for the 2020 Olympics (nominal or quota places) in 15 sports: swimming, athletics, rowing, football, artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, wrestling, target shooting, canoeing, table tennis, boxing, fencing, triathlon and judo.