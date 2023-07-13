July 13 in history

Day of Electronic Warfare defence specialty

1886 - Birth in Bucharest of Romanian-French actress, theatre director Maria Ventura, initially known as Marioara Ventura. In 1938 she became the first woman to direct a play, Iphigénie by Racine, at the Comédie-Française in Paris (d. 3 December 1954)

1901 - Birth of opera singer Nicolae Secareanu (d. September 29, 1992)

1916 - Death of chemist Nicolae Teclu, inventor of the Teclu burner (a variant of the Bunsen burner), member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 18, 1839)

1957 - Death of philologist Constantin Balmus, member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 25, 1898)

1973 - Death of composer, musicologist Martian Negrea (b. 29 January 1893)

1997 - Death of literary critic and historian Eugen Luca (b. June 21, 1923)

2006 - The European Union grants Romania 72 million euro from the Solidarity Fund in order to cover the 2005 flood damages in Romania

2007 - Death of conductor Constantin Petrovici (b. 21 May 1927)

2011 - Death of pop music composer and singer Cornel Fugaru (b. December 2, 1940)

2018 - Death of actor Cornel Garbea (b. 5 September 1928)

2019 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep wins Wimbledon tournament, after defeating in the final US player Serena Williams, 6-2 6-2.AGERPRES