JULY 3 IN HISTORY

Justice Day (first Sunday of July)

1460 - Ruler Prince of Moldova Stephen the Great confirms the commercial privilege granted to the Lviv merchants by his predecessors; reconfirmed on 25 January 1462

1863 - Transylvanian Diet opens session in Sibiu. For the first time, Romanians were in the majority in the province's legislative forum. The Diet passes the Law regarding the "equal rights of the Romanian nation" and the Law regarding the use of Romanian language, together with the German and Hungarian languages, in public life (July 3, 1863 - October 17, 1864), Agerpres.ro informs.

1877 - Romanian War of Independence: Romanian gun batteries in Turnu Magurele, Izlaz and Calafat execute massive bombardments on Turkish positions, facilitating the Russian offensive on Nikopol, Bulgaria redoubt that falls on July 4

1914 - Birth of physicist Florin Ciorascu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy since March 21, 1963 (d. March 4, 1977)

1932 - Birth of actress Coca Andronescu (d. 5 August 1998)

1933 - Birth of actor George Oancea (d. 1996)

1950 - Birth of poet Ioana Dinulescu (d. 27 February 2019)

1967 - Death of historian and politician Ioan Lupas, member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 9, 1880)

1979 - Death of oenologist Gherasim Constantinescu, a permanent member of the Romanian Academy since March 21, 1963. (b. March 22, 1902)

1990 - The General Assembly of the Romanian Academy decided to restore the rights of some titular members (19), correspondents (60) and honorary (28), whose quality was withdrawn in August 1948, following the reorganization of the Romanian Academy in the Romanian People's Republic (RPR) Academy. At the same time, the Assembly decided to receive new members in life and posthumously

1996 - Death in New York, the USA, of Mia Braia, soloist, composer of pop music, romances (b. 8 September 1911)

1997 - Presidents Emil Constantinescu of Romania, Leonid Kuchma of Ukraine, and Petru Lucinschi of Moldova sign, in Ismail, the Declaration regarding trilateral collaboration

2007 - Andrei Ivantoc, Alexandru Lesco and Tudor Petrov-Popa, members of the unionist Ilascu Group of Moldova (the three were imprisoned together with Ilie Ilascu by the Transnistrian separatist government), are decorated by Romanian President Traian Basescu for their patriotism with the National Order of the Star of Romania in rank of Knight

2013 - Death of Radu Vasile, Prime Minister of Romania's Government (15 April 1998 - 13 December 1999).(b. 10 October 1942).