July's energy price on the stock exchange, four times higher than last year's July

The price of electricity on the spot market of the OPCOM stock exchange (after-hours market) had an average of 1,813 RON per MWh in July 2022, a value four times higher than the average price recorded in the same month of last year, respectively 462 RON per MWh, according to the monthly report posted on the website of the stock exchange operator.

The total value of transactions was 4.35 billion RON in July, up by 364% compared to the same month last year.

On the other hand, the volume of transactions increased by 18%, to 2,352,019 MWh.

The spot market share was 52% in July this year, compared to 41% in July last year.

On the spot market of OPCOM were registered 337 participants, of which 210 were active.

The after-hours market is a component of the wholesale electricity market on which firm hourly trading with electricity with delivery on the day following the trading day is carried out.AGERPRES