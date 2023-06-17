 
     
June 17 in history

1462 - Vlad Tepes (Vlad the Impaler or Vlad Dracula), Wallachian ruler, executes the Night Attack on the Turkish encampment near Targoviste

1473 - Monk Nicodim from Neamt monastery finishes Tetraevangheliarul de la Humor, a work reputed for its miniatures, among which a portrait of Stephen the Great

1888 - Birth of prose writer, dramatist Victor Papilian (d. 14 August, 1956)

1901 - Birth of geologist Gheorghe Murgeanu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 30 July 1984)

1903 - Birth of engineer Aurel Avramescu, member of the Romanian Academy (21 March 1963) (d. 29 October 1985)

1910 - First flight of Romanian air pioneer Aurel Vlaicu on Cotroceni hill in Bucharest

1918 - Death of actress Aristizza Romanescu (b. 24 December 1854)

1923 - Physical Education National Office (ONEF) is established

1925 - Death of engineer Anghel Saligny, member and President of Romanian Academy (1907-1910), best known for the Cernavoda Bridge over the Danube (1895), the longest bridge in Europe, third largest in the world, at the time (b. April 19, 1854)

1932 - Birth of painter and animation film director Sabin Balasa (d. April 1, 2008)

1940 - Birth of actor Virgil Ogasanu

1954 - Romania ratifies the Convention on the Political Rights of Women, adopted by the UN on December 20, 1952

1994 - Entry into force of the Law regarding the organization and functioning of the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Corporation and of the Romanian Television Company

1995 - Works of Socialist Party first congress in Bucharest; Tudor Mohora is elected as chairman

2003 - Death of composer, conductor ans instrumentalist Emanuel Elenescu (b. 8 March 1911)

2008 - Romania organises in Bucharest the second reunion of parties in the Convention on the protection and durable development of Carpathians (Carpathian Convention)

2015 - Portugal President Anibal Cavaco Silva pays state visit

2022 - Death of actor Alexandru Lulescu (b. 4 June 1932)

2022 - Death of actor Valentin Uritescu (b. 4 June 1941).AGERPRES

