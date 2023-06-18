June 18 in history - Day of Victims of Deportation during the Communist Regime

Day of Victims of Deportation during the Communist Regime

Day of Military Builders

1855 - Birth of Constantin C. Arion, Conservative political figure, multiple times minister, honorary member of Romanian Academy (d. June 27, 1923)

1898 - Death of Alexandru Papadopol-Calimah, historian, publicist, political man, member of the Romanian Academic Society, Vice President of the Romanian Academy (1885-1886) (b. 15 January 1833)

1909 - Birth of visual artist Lena Constante (d. November 2005)

1917 - Death of Titu Maiorescu, literary critic, aesthetician philosopher and political figure, founder of the literary and political group Junimea, founder of modern Romanian literary critique; founding member of the Romanian Academic Society and Vice President of the Romanian Academy (b. February 15, 1840)

1925 - Passing of Law for the regulation of the Sunday rest and legal holidays

1977 - Iustin Moisescu is recognised by Nicolae Ceausescu as Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church. He is the 4th BOR patriarch (1977-1986)

1990 - Senate, Deputies' Assembly elect their leading structures

1990 - Birth of gymnast Sandra Izbasa

1998 - Parliament approves request filed by President of Romania Emil Constantinescu regarding Romania's participation in military actions in Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 21, 1998 - June 31, 1999)

2006 - Death of folk music performer, composer Gica Petrescu (b. April 2, 1915)

2011 - Basarab Passage is open for pedestrians, in presence of Bucharest Mayor Sorin Oprescu

2005 - Oradea-based mountain rescuer Imi Sedevi sets out as a first for Romania, a national climbing double record making it to cross in climbing the longest (28 meters) and most difficult rocky ceiling in the country, in the Grota Zmaului with the Vadu Crisului Gorge (Bihor County)

2022 - Death of mezzo-soprano Iulia Buciuceanu, first soloist of the Romanian Opera in Bucharest between 1952-1983 (b. June 25, 1931)

2022 - Death of Dynamo goalkeeper Constantin Eftimescu (b. Jun 15, 1952).AGERPRES