JusMin Gorghiu, Turkish ambassador Altan discuss bilateral judicial co-operation

Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu on Tuesday welcomed Turkey's ambassador Ozgur Kivanc Altan to discuss bilateral judicial co-operation.

Gorghiu congratulated the Turkish ambassador on the centennial of the Republic of Turkey and welcomed the good relations between the two nations, especially the strategic partnership between the two countries.

She highlighted an interest in the development of exchanges of experts and good practices in areas of common interest, one of which is digital transformation, according to the Justice Ministry.

The minister mentioned that several digital transformation projects are being implemented by the Justice Ministry, one of major interest being the ECRIS V system. The two officials analysed the opportunity to start a dialogue at a technical level regarding digital justice.

Cultural exchanges were also discussed, with Gorghiu saying that an exhibition of folk costumes from the Romanian Arges area mounted in Istanbul this September by Director of the Romanian Cultural Insitute (ICR) Dragos Nita is an example of good practice.

Gorghiu extended an invitation to Turkey's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc to pay an official visit to Bucharest.