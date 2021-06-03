JusMin Ion: Intensifying the fight against corruption, consolidating independence of the judiciary under PNRR

Justice Minister Stelian Ion said on Thursday that intensifying the fight against corruption and consolidating the independence of the Romanian judiciary by improving access to justice are among the reforms included under the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

According to him, the main justice reforms aim to strengthen the institutional framework: passing new justice legislation; training criminal prosecutors in environmental crimes; implementing a new human resources policy; strengthening the National Anti-Corruption Authority (DNA) capacity in the fight against corruption, including by providing logistical support and recovering the proceeds of crime; extending the institutional scope of National Impounded Assets Administration (ANABI); amending the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure in accordance with the rulings of Romania's Constitutional court (CCR) and EU regulations.

Another reform, says the minister, is digital transformation - the predominant use of electronic documents, simultaneously with the use of electronic signatures and seals, upgrading national registers, and increasing interoperability with national and EU public authorities.

Optimising judicial infrastructure, consolidating the infrastructure of courts and of the prosecutor's offices, building warehouses under the management of ANABI are some more reforms mentioned by Ion.