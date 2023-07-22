JusMin, to Police Academy graduates:You are employed in service of the law and country 24 hours a day

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, told the graduates of the Police Academy on Saturday not to forget that they are employed "in the service of the law and the country 24 hours a day".

He participated in the swearing-in ceremony at the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Academy in Bucharest. Predoiu told the young graduates that they are at the beginning of careers that will bring them "both challenges and satisfaction"."These are challenging times today, which do not allow us to be confident in what we know or what we think we know. So I teach you, I urge you, I ask you to continuously prepare, push your limits and adapt, to face all the challenges and provide the citizens with a high-performance public service that they deserve, for which they pay taxes , for which I work every day," Predoiu said, Agerpres informs.He asked the young people for "involvement, seriousness, dedication" and talked about the duty they have towards the citizens."Never lose sight of the fact that this profession is at the service of the people, of the communities in which you will be working. In front of all these citizens, in front of all these communities, in front of the motherland, you assume the responsibility to always be at the top (...). Don't forget, your families are also part of these communities that look at you today I proudly promise, your friends, never to deceive them in their expectations", the minister pointed out.Catalin Predoiu showed that the expectations from the new graduates of the Police Academy are "very high"."Your new status requires you to conduct yourself irreproachably, moral integrity, loyalty to the institutions and respect for the law, citizens and the country. I want you to know from now on that the expectations from you are very high, both from the Ministry, from your colleagues, but, don't forget, also from the citizens, who expect you professionally ism from you. You have all the prerequisites to be those professionals that our country wants and needs, in defense of the law and its citizens," Catalin Predoiu said.In total, 345 young men and women graduated from the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Police Academy this year.