Justice Committee:Public communications from authorities cannot refer to suspected, accused persons as if already convicted

The Special Committee on Justice Laws adopted on Thursday the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code, according to which public communications, public statements as well as the provision of other pieces of information coming from public authorities regarding the deeds and persons subject to these procedures are prohibited during the criminal prosecution and trial of a case, and one cannot refer to the suspects or accused persons as if they have been convicted.

Another amendment that has been adopted stipulates: if judicial bodies have publicly communicated data and information on the start of criminal prosecution, on having taken preventive measures or sent to court a person, they have the obligation to release, under the same conditions, the solutions of acquittal, abandonment of the criminal prosecution or cessation of the trial, and the acquittal decisions - by the court.