Killnet claims cyber-attacks on Friday against Romanian websites

The cyber-attacks this morning against websites of Romanian public bodies and private organisations have been claimed by the Pro-Russia cybercrime group Killnet and justified by them by the fact that Romania supports Ukraine in the military conflict with Russia, according to Romania's National Cybersecurity Directorate (DNSC), Agerpres reports.

"Today, a series of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks took place on sites belonging to Romania's public bodies and private entities. The sites gov.ro, mapn.ro, politiadefrontiera.ro, cfrcalatori .ro, and otpbank.ro were targeted by attackers who aimed to disrupt these online services by overloading these sites with massive traffic from multiple sources. The attack was claimed by the cybercrime group Killnet on a communication channel called The Telegram that justifies it by the fact that the Romanian government supports Ukraine in the military conflict with Russia. National Cybersecurity Directorate (DNSC) specialists are working together with the authorities to investigate these cybersecurity incidents."According to DNSC, a list of IP addresses identified as being involved in this attack will be soon released."The release is part of the standard process of monitoring and identifying resources involved in cyber-attacks amidst the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which the directorate has put in place since the outbreak of the military conflict. We want to reiterate the need and importance of implementing adequate cybersecurity measures for the protection of websites and cyber infrastructures. A cybersecurity guide that you can use in this regard can be accessed on the dnsc.ro website: https://dnsc.ro/vezi/document/ghid-securitate-cibernetica-2021. Also, on the site, in the guides section, you can find useful information on ways of reacting to various types of cyber-attacks."Access to the websites gov.ro, mapn.ro, politiadefrontiera.ro, cfrcalatori.ro and the website of a financial institution was affected by a series of DDOS (distributed denial of service), cyber-attacks on Friday morning, according to the Romanian government.In the meantime, access to the www.gov.ro site was restored.