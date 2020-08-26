 
     
Klaus Iohannis: 'I have high hopes this autumn we will have bills to repair Laws of Justice'

presidency.ro
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis informed, on Wednesday, that he demanded that the Government draw up bills by which the Laws of Justice will be "repaired", brought to an "inappropriate" form by the majority of Social Democratic Party (PSD), expressing the hope that these proposals will be presented in the autumn.

"The Laws of Justice were cut by PSD, which tried to seize Justice, politicize Justice and control it. It did not work out, because Romanians went to the referendum and said stop. But the laws have not yet been corrected and, in this sense, we sent the request to the Government and we discussed these issues, including with the justice minister, to start some bills to repair the Laws of Justice, which were brought to a form - partially, totally - inappropriate by the majority. I have high hopes that this autumn we will already have the bills that will come to repair the Laws of Justice and that will restore the dignity and the possibility of judges, prosecutors to make order also in these cases that are pending," the head of state said in a press conference.

AGERPRES .

stiripesurse.ro
