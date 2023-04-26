LabMin Budai to attend gov't question time at Senate.

Labour Minister Marius Budai is participating today in a Government Question Time part of a Senate plenary sitting, having been summoned by the Save Romania Union (USR) floor group, according to the Senate, told Agerpres.

USR Senator Sebastian Cernic said on April 18 that Budai has to provide clarifications over keeping special state pensions in place.

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, said that he hopes "with all his heart" that the milestone in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) regarding special pensions will be met in due time.

He added that the governing coalition is still discussing a ban on drawing a state wage and state pension at the same time, and additional income taxation.