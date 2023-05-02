LabMin Budai to attend Senate's Gov't Question Time on May 10

Labour Minister Marius Budai on Wednesday, May 10, will participate in a Government Question Time to be held by the Senate as part of a plenary sitting, on a request by the Save Romania Union (USR) floor group.

"On this day I had the confirmation that next week Mr Budai will be present at a 'Government Question Time', as he has to explain to us how he will renegotiate the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in Brussels, as he has been bragging that he will do that for more than a year, but in fact it is not even able to close a clear subject, such as that of special pensions. Because of that subject, Romania loses so much money from PNRR," USR Senate floor leader Radu Mihail said on Tuesday, Agerpres informs.Budai had announced that he would be present in the Senate's plenary sitting on April 26, but he cancelled his participation as a result of a government meeting that took place that very day.Mihail voiced displeasure with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca having requested a postponement of his presence in the Senate on May 8, also at the request of the USR senatorial group.A note to the Senate on Tuesday issued by senior official Nini Sapunaru reads that "previous government commitments" prevent Ciuca from participating in the debate on May 8. A future date will be established by mutual agreement.