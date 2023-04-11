Labor Ministry, Romanian Orthodox Church sign social assistance cooperation protocol

The Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity and the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) signed on Tuesday a cooperation protocol for social assistance, Labor Minister Marius Budai announced.

"In the 2023 Solemn Year dedicated by the Romanian Patriarchate to pastoral care and social assistance for the elderly, we signed today a cooperation protocol through which we want to continue and step up social assistance cooperation, both as regards long-term care and the other programs and social projects intended for all disadvantaged social categories, supported by approximately 800 institutions and social services of the Romanian Orthodox Church," Marius Budai wrote on Facebook.

He pointed out that the scope of the protocol is for the two sides to promote and accomplish common goals. In the field of social assistance, they are aimed at: identifying local/county or regional social assistance priorities and including them in the national social inclusion mechanism; facilitating the access of the Romanian Orthodox Church to social activities and consultative structures/working groups; mutual support for the development of the national network of social services, provided at the level of BOR dioceses; implementing partnership projects in the field of social assistance; providing information about financing opportunities made available by the ministry or from European funds. AGERPRES