Labour Minister: Package of service pensions/pensions from public system to be ready in due time

The package of service pensions/public system pensions will be ready in due time for Romania to submit payment request 3 from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), informs the Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity, Simona Bucura-Oprescu, told Agerpres.

On Tuesday, she met with a delegation of the World Bank to discuss pension laws, the pay law and topics related to social protection.

"Today we had a constructive meeting with a delegation of the World Bank led by Anna Akhalkatsi - country manager Romania, the topics of discussion being pensions, payroll in the budget system and social protection. We took an x-ray of the moment and discussed what we need to do further to achieve our goals, which mainly aim at reforms in the three areas mentioned above. The pension law is a priority. I reaffirm that the package of service pensions/public system pensions will be ready in due time for Romania to submit payment request 3 from the PNRR," Simona Bucura-Oprescu wrote on her Facebook page.

With regard to public pay, she emphasized that her main concern is to ensure equity in the first place.

"With regard to the pay law, there are already three options taken into consideration, and the World Bank makes budget impact estimates. At the end, all three options will be presented to the Coalition and the European Commission for a consequent decision," stated the Labour Minister.

In terms of social protection, she emphasized that work is underway to reform the system in order to offer real and effective protection to vulnerable people.

"A new system of approval-verification in the field of social centers is an urgent matter of the moment," pointed out Simona Bucura-Oprescu.