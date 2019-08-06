Largest assistance center in Central and Eastern Europe for Uber drivers, partners, in Bucharest

Uber company inaugurated on Tuesday in Bucharest the largest center in Central and Eastern Europe that offers assistance to drivers and business partners in Romania, a center where they can contact directly Uber representatives to discuss various issues.

Head of Customer Operations & Strategy for Central and Eastern Europe Andreea Ticarau said that this center has 11 experts available for interaction with Uber Romania drivers and partners.

"The investment amounts to a quarter million dollars, the new space has 320 square meters and is designed to offer our drivers and partners the best support. The center in Romania is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. For us it is an important center because this is the only place where drivers and partners have the opportunity to communicate in person with the members of the Uber team. We have here the whole team, 11 experts. They are the ones who help our drivers and partners everyday, they are very well trained both to help new drivers and couriers, as well as those with more experience who may encounter various difficulties," said Andreea Ticarau.

She explained that Uber drivers and partners can call the new center for consultancy after conflicts with customers.

The general manager of Uber Romania, Nicoleta Schroeder, said that the new support center will help the drivers interested in the licensing process.

The general manager of Uber for Central and Eastern Europe, Ash Kebriti, characterized the opening of the new assistance center as Uber's commitment to the Romanian market.

"The figures speak for themselves: in the last 4 years, ride-sharing services have been launched in 5 Romanian cities: Brasov, Cluj, Timisoara, Bucharest and Iasi. In the medium term, we want to become a multi-mobile platform, which is an extravagant way of saying that we want everyone that opens the application to go anywhere in the most efficient and free way, whether they use vehicles, electric vehicles, bicycles, scooters or something else, that is, using the full range of the means of transport available," commented Uber's general manager for Central and Eastern Europe.