Localities in Arad and Timis counties, under Code red of storms, torrential showers

meteo cod rosu ploi

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday evening a new nowcasting Code Red warning of storms and torrential showers for the counties of Arad and Timis, valid until 22:00.

According to ANM, starting at 20:45, until 22:00, in Arad county, in the localities of Pecica, Nadlac, Vinga, Secusigiu, Sagu, Semlac, Felnac, Seitin, Iratosu, Zadareni, Peregu Mare, as well as in Timis county, in Timisoara, Sannicolau Mare, Jimbolia, Varias, Sacalaz, Ciacova, Giarmata, Dudestii Vechi, Lenauheim, Ghiroda, Peciu Nou, Carpinis, Sanandrei, Comlosu Mare, Periam, Satchinez, Ortisoara, Cenad, Giroc, Mosnita Noua, Sanmihaiu Roman, Teremia Mare, Jebel, Liebling, Lovrin, Biled, Sanpetru Mare, Cenei etc there will gusts of over 90 km/h, frequent lightning, hail and torrential showers that will accumulate over 30 - 40 liters per sqm.

The warnings of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a maximum period of six hours, states ANM. AGERPRES

