M 4.4 earthquake jolts Buzau county, in Vrancea seismic area

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred on Saturday morning, at 7:42 local time, in the seismic zone of Vrancea, Buzau county, according to the National Research and Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The earthquake was recorded at 144 km depth, near the following cities: 68 km east of Brasov, 85 km northeast of Ploiesti, 108 km south of Bacau, 124 km west of Galati, 124 km west of Braila and 137 km northeast of Bucharest, told Agerpres.

Since the beginning of December, 14 earthquakes have occurred in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 4.1 on the Richter scale.

The largest earthquake this year occurred on November 3, 2022 and had a magnitude of 5.4, while last year an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale was recorded on May 26.