The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), in partnership with the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) and the Romanian Sports Institute (ISR), launched on Monday the first edition of the "Diplomacy and geopolitics of sport" course, held in a format with hybrid participation between June 28 and July 1.

The initiative aims to promote universal sports values and the spirit of Olympism, shows a MAE release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the MAE, the course "symbolically celebrates the energy and the spirit of fair play characteristic for two sports competitions held this summer: the Olympic Games in Tokyo, respectively UEFA EURO 2020".The launching event of the course was attended by the Director General of the Department of Communication and Public Diplomacy within the MAE, Andrei-Bogdan Tarnea, the President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Mihai Covaliu, and the President of the Romanian Sports Institute, Adrian Socaciu.Also, the Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, sent a message to the participants in the course in the official opening of the event.The "Diplomacy and geopolitics of sport" course brings together resounding names of world sport, such as gymnast Simona Amanar and athlete Ionela Tarlea.In total, 40 representatives of sports federations, of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee and of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are involved in international sports cooperation projects and initiatives, facilitating a better understanding of the means and instruments of sports diplomacy within this program.