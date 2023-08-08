Management of invasive alien species in Romania project wraps up

The Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forestry is holding Tuesday and Wednesday a closing conference of the project Adequate Management of Invasive Alien Species in Romania in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 1143/2014 on the prevention and management of the introduction and spread of invasive alien species.

"The agenda of the event includes the presentation of the project and its results: the inventory and mapping of invasive alien species (plants, invertebrates, mammals, birds, herpetofauna); drawing up a national list of invasive alien species; an action plan for addressing the priority pathways of introduction and spread of alien species in Romania; the impact of invasive alien species; good practices regarding the management of invasive species; a campaign to raise awareness of the impact of invasive species in Romania; a pilot programme to get the public involved in the eradication/control of the Ambrosia artemisiifolia species; a national invasive alien species surveillance system," according to the ministry.

In the current context, invasive alien species globally represent one of the major threats to biodiversity and the adoption of measures to contain their negative impact is very important.

The Ministry of the Environment, as a beneficiary, together with the University of Bucharest as a partner carried out in 2018-2023 the project Adequate Management of Invasive Species in Romania in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 1143/2014 on the prevention and management of the introduction and spread of invasive alien species, designed to develop scientific and administrative tools necessary for the effective management of invasive alien species in Romania.

Under the project, more than 150 documents of scientific, educational and informative interest were produced and important results were reported related to the inventory and mapping of invasive alien species in Romania, the identification of priority pathways of introduction and spread and the prioritisation of invasive alien species from Romania, as well as drawing up a national list of invasive alien species.

Other results regarded the participative implementation of the Action Plan for addressing the pathways of introduction and spread of invasive alien species (PNAACIP) and increasing awareness over invasive alien species.

The project, co-funded from the European Regional Development Fund under Operational Programme Large Infrastructure 2014-2020, Priority Axis 4, promotes actions that contribute to the achievement of the objectives in the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2020, the Framework of Priority Actions for Natura 2000, the Biodiversity Conservation National Strategy and Action Plan for the of 2014 - 2020 while taking into account the actual biodiversity protection needs in Romania.