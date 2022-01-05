 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Mandatory private pension funds have assets worth 85.98 billion lei in November, up 18%

evz.ro
pensie pensii pensia

Mandatory private pension funds had assets worth 85.98 billion lei at the end of November 2021, up 18% from the level recorded on November 30, 2020, according to the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), Agerpres reports.

"The investments of privately managed pension funds were 87% focused on Romanian assets, most of them denominated in lei. A large part of the Romanian instruments are represented by government securities or shares listed on the Bucharest stock exchange," the report mentioned.

Government securities had the highest share of assets, of 52.259 billion lei, respectively 60.80%. On the second place were the shares, with 21.273 billion lei (24.75%). Corporate bonds ranked third from this point of view, with 5.707 billion lei, respectively 6.64% of total assets.

According to ASF data, the mandatory private pension funds had 7.761 million participants.

The following pension funds are active on the second pillar (mandatory private pensions): Metropolitan Life, Aripi, AZT Your Future, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.