Mandatory private pension funds reach assets of 95.62 billion RON in November

Mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) had assets worth 95.62 billion RON, at the end of November 2022, an increase of 11 pct compared to the level recorded on the same date in 2021, according to the statistics of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

"Investments of privately managed pension funds were focused in a percentage of 89 pct in Romanian assets, most of them being RON-denominated. A large part of the Romanian instruments are represented by state securities or shares listed on the Bucharest stocks," the report reads.

State bonds had the largest share in assets, of 60.065 billion RON, respectively 62.79 pct. In second place were shares, with 20.847 billion RON (21.79 pct), and in third place were corporate bonds, with 7.668 billion RON (8.02 pct of total assets).

According to ASF, mandatory private pension funds were counting for 7.946 million participants.

Metropolitan Life, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital are active within Pillar II.AGERPRES