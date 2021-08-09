MApN: Romanian servicemen have carried out 9 firefighting missions in North Macedonia

The Romanian servicemen have carried out, in the last three days, nine forest fire-fighting missions that affected North Macedonia, with a Romanian Air Force's C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft, agerpres reports.

"The C-27 J Spartan aircraft is accompanied in North Macedonia by a C-130 Hercules tactical airlift aircraft," reads a post on the Facebook page of the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

The Romanian military snapped into action on Saturday, August 7, the mission being scheduled for five days.For the Romanian Air Force aircraft, it is the second international mission of this type, the first taking place in July 2018, in Greece."The C-27 J Spartan aircraft, designed to extinguish fires, which can carry 6,000 liters of water (six containers) at each pass, has also operated, since 2017 and until now, to extinguish two forest fires in our country - one in the Svinita locality area, Mehedinti County, and the second one in Buces area, Vulcan mountains, at the border between Alba and Hunedoara counties," the cited source further mentions.