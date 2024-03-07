Marcel Ciolacu, Donald Tusk agree to intensify cooperation in order to increase Romania, Poland joint influence

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu had a meeting, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, with whom he agreed to intensify cooperation in order to increase joint influence at the European and international level in order to protect the legitimate interests of the two countries.

"A very good meeting with the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk, during which we discussed our common goals and the need to support and protect farmers in our countries. Romania and Poland are firmly committed to supporting the Republic of Moldova and condemning the illegal attack by of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. We have agreed that we will intensify cooperation to increase our joint influence at the European and international level in order to protect the legitimate interests of our countries," Ciolacu said in a post on his Facebook page.

Donald Tusk is present these days in Bucharest at the Congress of the European People's Party.