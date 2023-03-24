March 24 in history

1818 - Gheorghe Lazar is appointed "teacher" of arithmetic, geometry and geography at the Scoala Domneasca with the Sfantul Sava, where he inaugurated the classes in Romanian (24 March / 5 April)

1879 - Birth of poet, translator I. Gr. Perieteanu (d. 1959)

1885 - Birth of composer Dimitrie Cuclin (d. 7 February 1978)

1911 - Death of historian, folklorist Nicolae Densusianu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 18 April 1846)

1921 - Birth of poet, prose writer and reporter Traian Cosovei (d. 16 July 1993)

1922 - Birth of economist Constantin Ionete, a honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 5 August 2011)

1946 - Death of politician Barbu Stirbei, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 4 November 1872)

1949 - Birth of prose writer Constantin Zarnescu

1949 - Birth of sociologist Ioan Mihailescu, rector of University of Bucharest (d. 11 September 2007)

1951 - Death of economist, politician Ion I. Lapedatu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 14 September 1876)

1978 - Death of actor Tudor (Tudorel) Popa (b. 24 December 1925)

1993 - Founding of the Council for National Minorities, a governmental body coordinated by the secretary general of the Government

1997 - Radio Romania Muzical, fourth channel of the public Radio begins broadcasting

2003 - Death of engineer Constantin Arama, member of the Romanian Academy (18 December 1991). (b. 29 September 1919)

2007 - President Traian Basescu attends in Berlin, the manifestations dedicated to golden jubilee anniversary of the European Union

2017 - President Klaus Iohannis attends informal meeting of the European Council, organised with the occasion of 60-year anniversary of signing the Treaties in Rome, Italy. He is received in audience by Pope Francis, along heads of state or government participating in the meeting (24-25)

2022 - President Klaus Iohannis attends extraordinary reunion of the heads of state and gov't of the NATO member states, in Brussels, summoned in the context of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Premier Nicolae Ciuca also attends the reunion.AGERPRES