Martisor spring celebration, marked abroad by Romanian Cultural Institute

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) is marking the Martisor celebration with events promoting Romanian traditions dedicated to the beginning of spring that will take place in New York, Stockholm, Warsaw, Lisbon, Nicosia, Tel Aviv, Venice, Madrid, Chisinau, Vienna, Paris, Istanbul, Rome and London.

* The Romanian Embassy in Nicosia, with the support of ICR, through the International Relations Department, is organising three days of creative workshops by icon artist Radu Dinca from February 29 to March 3;

* an evening of performance, poetry and photography, which opens a series of special projects to be organized throughout the month of March - "Women's History Month" in the United States, will take place on Friday, March 1, at the ICR New York;

* ICR Madrid, in collaboration with the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando in Madrid, under the auspices of the Embassy of Romania to the Kingdom of Spain, is organising a piano recital by Raluca Stirbat on March 1 in the Salon de actos of the Academy, as part of the Romania through Music programme. On March 2, the pianist will perform in Barcelona, at the Bonamova Cathedral. ICR Madrid continues the series of events organised on the occasion of the Martisor Month on March 3, at the Ivan de Vargas Municipal Public Library in Madrid, where a martisor-making workshop will be held. The event is organized under the auspices of the Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain;

* ICR Paris will mark the Martisor celebration with three events, organized in partnership with the Embassy of Romania to France and the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova to France. Thus, on March 1, young people from the League of Romanian Students Abroad - Paris branch will offer to Parisian women handmade martisoare accompanied by a postcard explaining the tradition of the Romanian Martisor. Also on March 1, ICR Paris, the Romanian Embassy to France and the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova to France, in partnership with the City Hall of the 17th arrondissement of Paris, will organize a martisor-making workshop, aimed at the French and Romanian public, children and adults;

* ICR Stockholm will organize, on March 1, together with the Embassies of Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria and North Macedonia to the Kingdom of Sweden, an exhibition of martisoare from each participating country and a classical music concert will be held by Lidia Mate (soprano) and Vlad Constantin Visenescu (piano), two young Romanian musicians studying in Sweden. A 15-minute documentary, subtitled in Swedish, will also be screened about the symbolism of the Romanian Martisor;

* ICR Istanbul, in partnership with the Vrancea Cultural Centre and the Romanian Association for Social Assistance and Solidarity in Turkey, will organize, on March 1, the event "Martisor Meanings and Traditions", during which an exhibition of martisoare will be presented, and the folk craftswoman Floarea Tapor will organize a demonstrative workshop on their making;

* ICR Warsaw marks the tradition of the Martisor through a sharing campaign among female personalities, representatives of cultural institutions, but also in the institutional, diplomatic and media environment in Poland. 100 handmade martisoare will be offered together with a letter explaining the history, symbolism and practices in Romania on March 1;

* ICR Vienna and the Embassy of Romania to the Republic of Austria will organize on March 1 2024 the event dibbed "The 100th Anniversary of Elena Cerna's Martisor Concert" at the headquarters of the Institute. The concert will be performed by mezzo-soprano Aura Twarowska and pianist Adriana Paler. The concert programme includes lieds, arias and duets by composers Camille Saint-Saens, Gaetano Donizetti, Giuseppe Verdi, Georges Bizet and Tiberiu Brediceanu. The concert is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of mezzo-soprano Elena Cernei;

* ICR Lisbon and the Romanian Embassy to the Portuguese Republic, in collaboration with the Romanian Language Institute , organize on Saturday, at the headquarters, workshops for children with the support of professor Elena Covasan, who teaches the Romanian Language and Civilization course, and the Romanian Institute of Culture and Humanistic Research in Venice, in collaboration with the Romanian Language Institute, under the patronage of the Consulate General of Romania in Trieste, is organizing, also on Saturday, a cultural event that will include an exhibition, a handicraft workshop, a theatre performance and a musical recital by children from the Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions;

* ICR Chisinau supports the organization of the extraordinary concert Fratz, which will bring two legendary Romanian rock bands, Voltaj and Zdob and Zdub, on the same stage on March 6, as part of the Martisor International Music Festival, 2024 edition. The event is organized by the Concert Organization and Artistic Management Moldova-Concert and will take place at the National Palace Nicolae Sulac in Chisinau;

* ICR Tel Aviv will host on March 7 a new episode of the series "Female Voices in Romanian Culture in Israel", which will feature Israeli artists from Romania: Iris Dan (poet and translator), Victoria Sara Dazin (prose writer and visual artist) and Beatrice Bernath (visual artist and poet). The event, held in Romanian, will include a musical intermezzo, performed by pianist Liana Herman and soprano Terry Gabor.

Similar events took place on February 24 at ICR London and on February 27 at the Romanian Embassy in Italy.

Martisorul was included in 2017 in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity, after a joint nomination by Romania, Bulgaria, Macedonia and the Republic of Moldova.