Mayor Nicusor Dan: Bucharest remains safe environment for investors

Bucharest remains a safe environment for investors, says the general mayor, Nicusor Dan, after Fitch Ratings confirmed the rating of "BBB-" for the long-term rating of the Municipality of Bucharest, in foreign currency and national currency, told Agerpres.

"The 'BBB-' level represents middle-class institutions, which are satisfactory at the moment and with a corresponding payment capacity. Bucharest has development potential and investments are needed in areas such as heating, infrastructure, mobility, environment, health," Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the rating of the Municipality of Bucharest and the sovereign rating of Romania are at the same level, and the autonomous credit profile of Bucharest is evaluated at "bbb+".