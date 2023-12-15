Measures to implement Digital Services Act on single market for digital services, approved by government

The draft law establishing a series of measures necessary for the application of the Digital Services Act on the single market for digital services was approved Thursday in a government meeting, the Executive informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

This regulation will enter into force on 17 February 2024, and the principle that applies in all EU Member States from that moment will be: everything that is illegal offline becomes illegal online.

"The draft law designates the coordinator of digital services in Romania, namely the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM). Digital services include a broad category of services that are take place in the online environment, from simple web pages to infrastructure services provided for the operation of the internet and online platforms. ANCOM, as Digital Services Coordinator (DSC), is responsible for all aspects of the implementation and enforcement of the Digital Services Act, for which it collaborates with the European Commission, the European Digital Services Committee, the other Digital Services Coordinators in the Member States and other national authorities," the press release said

The draft law also aims to adopt measures to create a collaboration regime with other institutions and public authorities in Romania, clarifying that market surveillance authorities in various sectors or fields of activity, called relevant authorities, have the power to issue orders to remove illegal content from the online environment.

The draft law also sets out the penalty regime applicable for non-compliance with the obligations incumbent on intermediary service providers, i.e. the person who provides a platform or service so that content can be accessed.