Meeting between defense and economy ministers on topic of national defense industry

The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, met on Tuesday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense (MApN), with the minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, in a working session dedicated to solutions to boost the national defense industry.

"The budgetary resources provided to our army have allowed the planning and implementation of an ambitious program to equip and strengthen the defense capabilities of our country. We have started serious investments in modern equipment, in latest-generation hardware, in infrastructure at the level of NATO standards, which will continue at an even more sustained pace, according to the plans already approved. A large part of this budgetary effort goes, naturally, to the national economy, which participates more and more in the implementation of major endowment projects, but we want to do much more in this field," said minister Tilvar, according to a MApN press release sent to AGERPRES.

During the discussions, the support of the Ministry of Defense for the involvement of the Romanian defense industry in beefing military capabilities was reaffirmed, both through the involvement as prime contractor of Romanian operators, to the extent that they have the necessary capacity, and through technological transfer and making in Romania some products for which the necessary capacity and know-how do not exist, in cooperation with established producers at the international level.

For his part, the minister of Economy said that the dynamics of the activity of the economic agencies coordinated by the Ministry of Economy requires measures to adapt and reform the legislative framework, as well as the medium- and long-term alignment of the endowment plans of the Romanian Army with the development strategies and retooling at the level of business operators.

The discussions also dwelt on the possibilities of business operators in the national defense industry to fully capitalize on the opportunities offered by the running of the modernization programs of the Romanian Army, given the increase in the percentage allocated to Defense to 2.5% of the Gross Domestic Product, starting in 2023.AGERPRES